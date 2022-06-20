Lenovo MOZI concept notebook with integrated projector

Lenovo has revealed a new portable, concept notebook computer it has created which features a retractable keyboard and built in projector rather than the traditional display you would find on a laptop. The smart notebook concept has been named the Lenovo MOZI although no details have been confirmed that the concept will ever make it to production. Although it is great to see that manufacturers pushing the boundaries of what we expect from a portable computer.

Removing the display from the notebook obviously comes with both advantages and disadvantages, provides a great way of presenting ideas to a larger audience by projecting directly onto a screen or wall. Details on the type of projector integrated into the concept are still a little sketchy at best and Lenovo does not say whether an ultrashort throw projection unit is installed or whether a monitor could be connected if needed.

Lenovo MOZI concept notebook

“MOZI is a smart notebook that displays the image by projection with a low ratio of blue light. It consists of the computer unit with a fully extendable keyboard and a separate screen onto which the content is projected. Alternatively, another suitable surface, such as a wall, can be used as projection area. At the end of use, the keyboard is pushed into the computer unit where it is safely stored thanks to magnets. MOZI inspires with its innovative approach to projecting content. It is thus able to do without a display, which saves resources and enhances the practicality of the notebook.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals