Lenovo ThinkSmart One business meetings solution

Lenovo has introduced a new Windows-based all-in-one collaboration bar for business meetings in the form of the Lenovo ThinkSmart One Smart Collaboration bar that will be available during October 2022 priced at $2599. The ThinkSmart One Smart Collaboration bar has been designed to provide users with the ability to carry out meetings and runs Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and powered by an embedded 11th Gen Intel Core processor with vPro technology.

ThinkSmart One support video conferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms, and featuring eight microphone arrays with echo and noise cancellation, 15-Watt stereo speakers and an integrated high-resolution camera with wide field of view, ThinkSmart One offers an exceptional audio-visual experience.

Business meetings

“Purpose-built to anticipate a continued growth of hybrid meeting spaces as traditional offices are transformed into more dynamic and collaborative business centers, ThinkSmart One extends Lenovo’s video conferencing and collaboration platforms that play a critical role in helping employee productivity and engagement. Furthermore, ThinkSmart One can be easily installed, managed and customized centrally through ThinkSmart Manager and offers enhanced security levels available with Intel vPro security and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system. The AIO bar also includes the 10.1-inch touch screen ThinkSmart Controller, the same as provided with our Core room kits, for simple and easy control of meetings.”

Lenovo ThinkSmart One features:

Exceptional and flexible experience from an all-in-one device that includes audio-visuals and compute built into the bar, wall mount option, and an easy-to-use separate touch screen controller

Innovative and scalable through multiple input and output ports including HDMI and USB, as well as 2x RJ45, one of which features Power over Ethernet (PoE) for more adaptability

Immersive audio-visuals that feature eight microphones with 180-degree coverage, an FHD camera with 100-degree horizontal field-of-view, and stereo speakers with a usable range in excess of eight meters (approximately 26 feet)

Easy to manage through the included controller, or remotely managed through ThinkSmart Manager

Source : Lenovo

