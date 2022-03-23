Zoom launches Avatars

Zoom is launching a new feature for its video communication platform, Avatars, which will be available in Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinar.

You will be able to turn up to your next meeting with an Avatar of an animal instead of your normal appearance, more details are below.

Video communication is a modern marvel, but creating those magical and spontaneous moments that make in-person interactions so special can be difficult in a virtual setting. Our teams at Zoom are always looking for ways to help you connect with others. That’s why we’re excited to announce our latest feature, Avatars!

This fun new feature makes it easy to inject fun into your meetings and webinars and lighten the mood, whether you’re at home, in the office, or in the classroom!

Available for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinar, Avatars replace your appearance with a virtual animal that mirrors your head movements and facial expressions. Avatars are an easy and entertaining way to engage with attendees and create a bit of fun. They also provide a good middle ground for users who don’t want to appear on camera, but still want to express body language and facial expressions.

You can find out more details about the new Zoom Avatars over at Zoom below, these should be fun in the next meeting.

Source Zoom

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals