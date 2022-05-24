Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 10.6 inch Android 12 tablet

Lenovo has created a new Android 12 tablet in the form of the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 building on previously released hardware. Sporting a 10.6 inch display and offering users a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels the Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor supported by up to 6 GB of RAM and equipped with 128 GB of internal storage.

Android 12 tablet

The features of the Android 12 tablet include the choice between either 4 or 6 GB of round and 64 or 128 GB of storage. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 with power being provided via a USB-C port. The tablet measures 251.2 x 158 x 7.45mm in size and weighs 465 g. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet.

Lenovo is expected to launch the tablet in both blue and grey colors and units are expected to be available later this year equipped with a 7,700 mAh battery. As soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always in the meantime jump over to the website via the links below for more information on the new Android 12 tablet which will be launching sometime in the coming months.

Source : Liliputing : GizmoChina

