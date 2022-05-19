Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook starts from $629

Lenovo has introduced its latest Chromebook this week in the form of the new ThinkPad C14 which features a 14 inch “cloud-first” design making it ideal for working remotely. Equipped with multilayered security in the form of encrypted security chip and private shutter web camera the Chromebook has been designed to provide both “high-performance”, security and connectivity at an affordable price.

Connectivity takes the form of support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as Thunderbolt 4 and the laptop comes preloaded with Chrome OS up to 16GB LPDDR4x, 128GB eMMC, 256GB PCIe SSD and optional Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook

“Whether you need to jump on a conference call or grab some well-deserved downtime, simply turn to the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise. It boasts a 14″ HD display with wide-angle viewing, an FHD RGB webcam, and front-facing speakers certified by Waves MaxxAudio. The result? Superb visuals with crystal-clear audio that you can take everywhere. For seamless mobile productivity and collaboration, turn to the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise. Within its durable chassis, this portable device has the power (up to Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors) and memory (up to 16GB) to tackle anything. And with WiFi 6E and optional LTE connectivity, you can stay in the loop wherever you need to be.”

“Wherever your users need to work, they can do so quickly and efficiently in a secure digital environment. This cloud-first device keeps everyone connected to critical information while giving IT the tools to manage things remotely. What’s more, the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise has a long-lasting battery, so there’s no need to be sat by a socket all day. We use the US Department of Defense’s MIL-STD 810H standards to create a balance of reliability and durability for our ThinkPad Chromebooks. Tested against 12 stringent standards and more than 200 quality checks, this Chromebook will run in even the harshest of conditions, from the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms.”

Specifications include :

– Up to Intel vPro technology with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors

– Chrome OS (with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade option)

– 14-inch FHD IPS displays with narrow bezels and optional touch capability

– FHD camera with privacy shutter for added privacy

– Optional fingerprint reader on power button for ease of use

– Wi-Fi 6E and optional CAT9 4G LTE3 for flexible high-speed connectivity

– Up to 256 GB solid state storage for local data convenience

– Up to 16 GB board memory for more efficient multitasking

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Lenovo website by following the link below.

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals