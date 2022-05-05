New Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC soon launching

Building on the original 27 inch 4K all-in-one desktop PC the AIO 7, Lenovo has this week announced a new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 PC will soon be available although no pricing or availability has been announced as yet. For an indication and a ballpark figure the previous version was priced at $2,000.

Lenovo has said that the new Yoga AIO 7 will not be available in North America but will be available in other “select geographical markets”. As always as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

New Lenovo AIO 7 2022

One of the new features of the latest AIO 7 is the ability for phone owners to wirelessly cast their phone screen to the display. The 27 inch screen can be rotated to a portrait orientation if desired from its standard landscape mode.

Lenovo explained that smartphones wanting to screen cast their content will need to support DLNA, AirPlay, Miracast, or LElink technologies.

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all in one computer is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors and has an upgrade offering the choice of a AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card. The AIO 7 also enables you to plug in your laptop using USB-C and control both devices using a single keyboard and mouse.

Source : Lenovo : Verge

