ProScreenCast 4K 60Hz HDR screen cast adapter

ProScreenCast has this month introduced its new SC01 capable of streaming true 4K resolution up to 60 Hz refresh rate with HDR color. The new screen cast adapter features support for HDMI 2.0b and has been designed to stream video wirelessly to a large screen TV, projector or a display fitted with HDMI port. Enabling you to experience 4K images from your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop PC in a larger format.

“Usage is also very easy, once setup, you can stream video by Airplay, Miracast, DLNA and Chromecast. You can choose to mirroring your screen to the TV or push the video to TV and still use your mobile for another task. The video streaming latency is almost not noticeable.

There also is a button on the device to switch between Landscape & Portrait display, which is suitable to stream portrait video like Tik Tok to big screen. SC01 supports multiple operating system including iOS, Android, Windows and MAC OS. It can be used for watching movies, presentation, gaming and many more.”

Screen cast adapter

– TRUE 4K@60hz HDR: Our wireless display adapter build with HDMI 2.0 and support upto 4K（3840 X 2160）resolution and HDR color, provides you with ultimate viewing experience.

– LOW LATENCY: Support both 2.4GHz & 5GHz making sure you have full WiFi coverage and optimal speed for streaming. Enjoy Ultra-low latency live matches and gaming experience.

– COMPATIBILITY: Support Miracast, Airplay, DLNA. Compatible with Android, macOS, iOS, Windows, ChromeOS.（*not compatible with apps having “HDCP” video copyrights protection like Netflix, Amazon Video, HULU, etc.）

– EASY TO SETUP NO APP REQUIRED: 3 steps to connect, no need app. Seniors and children can also connect in 3 minutes.

– BENEFICIAL FOR EYES: Projecting small screen onto the big screen, stay away from the mobile’s screen, can protect the eyesight of the family. Therefore, it is indispensable for family, education, tourism, meetings, playing games and live streaming.

“SC01 allows you to stream video from your mobile phone, Pad or PC to a big screen without using any cables. The plug-and-play installation is simple and you do not need to install additional APP to do the setup, everything can be done in the web browser. SC01 supports both 2.4G & 5G Wi-Fi to give you stable connection and is very compact in size and have internal Wi-Fi antenna, which allows you to carry around easily.”

Source : ProScreenCast

