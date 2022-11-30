How to mirror an iPhone screen to TV

Apple iOS owners who would like to mirror an iPhone screen to their large screen TV, but don’t own an Apple TV. Will please you to know that it is still possible if you are TV supports Apple AirPlay 2 . Many TVs manufactured during 2018 and later will support AirPlay such as those created by Sony, Samsung and LG.

For those of you not familiar with Apple Airplay it is a technology created by Apple for its range of computers and iOS devices that lets you share videos, music, photos and more from one Apple device to another. Allowing you to view your iPhone screen on smart TVs by simply tapping the AirPlay icon on your Apple device.

If you know your TV supports AirPlay 2 you can easily mirror your iPad or iPhone screen directly to the TV without the need to purchase any further Apple devices or adapters. Simply follow the instructions below to send a video, photos or stream content from other apps and show exactly what’s on your iPhone screen, directly to your large screen TV.

Mirror iPhone screen to TV

1. Make sure your iPhone is connected to the same network as your large screen TV

2. Swipe down from the top right-hand corner of your iPhone screen to reveal the Control Centre page

3. Select the Screen Mirror icon represented by two overlapping rectangles

4. Select your TV from the list of AirPlay 2 supported devices. You may need to enable AirPlay on your TV before you can stream content to it. To do this on a Samsung TV go to : Settings > General > Apple AirPlay.

5. You may see a code appear on your TV screen. Enter this onto your iPhone to enable mirroring and stream content.

6. If your TV is on the same network and not listed the TV may not support AirPlay 2. If this is the case use the instructions below using a third-party app or combination of app and hardware such as a Roku set-top box or Chromecast adapter.

7. To stop mirroring from your iPhone once again, swipe down from the top right-hand corner to enter the Control Centre area. Tap Screen Mirroring, then select Stop Mirroring.

Connect your iPhone to a TV using third-party app

There are several applications available to mirror iPhone content to your TV if your TV doesn’t support AirPlay 2. For instance set-top boxes such as the Roku or Chromecast allow you to connect to them using AirPlay 2. I would advise to use these applications and systems you may already own first before looking else where as these will provide the fastest lag free connections. TVs with Roku integrated into them are available from several manufacturers and support the ability to mirror your iPhone to the Roku TV using AirPlay 2.

If you don’t already have a Roku or similar a quick search on the official Apple App Store will provide a selection of mirroring apps for you to choose from, depending on your needs and the age of your TV. AirScreen is one such app worth checking out. For more information about Apple AirPlay it is worth jumping over to the official product page.





