JBL SA750 AirPlay 2 amplifier unveiled for 75th Anniversary

Harman has this week introduced a new JBL amplifier at its virtual event the Harman Explore. The new JBL SA750 is priced at $3,000 with availability beginning in April 2021 and has been created to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. The JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology and features a retro design which includes a CNC machined aluminium face panel.

“The JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier features an iconic retro-inspired milled aluminum face panel with luxurious volume, balance and input dials and hefty switches for power, mute, direct, MC/MM phono, and Dirac Live room calibration. The face panel includes a 3.5mm Aux input and 3.5mm Headphones output, plus a 2-line orange display screen. The look is completed by classic teak-wood veneer side panels to match the new anniversary edition JBL L100 Classic 75 loudspeakers – also debuting at HARMAN ExPLORE.”

“The retro-chic of the JBL SA750 design is contrasted by state-of-the-art high-output Class G amplification technology and streaming protocols including Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2. The SA750 also includes a high-resolution DAC, a switchable MM/MC phono input, support for UPnP wireless, full MQA file decoding, and is Roon Ready, plus a host of additional premium audio features including Dirac Live room calibration for optimized performance in any listening room.”

“The heart of the JBL SA750 integrated amplifier is a high-performance Class G amplifier that delivers 120W of power per channel into 8Ω and 220W per channel into 4Ω. This Class G design provides impeccable sound quality and efficiency operating as a Class A amplifier for low-level signals and switching in an additional power supply for large transients and dynamic waveforms. The result is incredible detail and accuracy at low levels, low crossover distortion, and high-current capability for extreme power demands.”

Source : 9to5Toys : Harmen

