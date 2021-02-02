New God of War PlayStation 5 patch adds 60 fps and 4K resolution

Today a new patch has been released for the God of War (2018) game providing you with an “enhanced performance experience” on the PlayStation 5. The latest patch available from today for breather second is available for free and replaces the current video graphics mode option with a new default setting that will offer the best of both performance and resolution for PlayStation 5 players to enjoy.

The enhanced performance experience includes synchronisation to 60 frames per second and a 2160p 4K chequerboard resolution. If at any time you experience any issues with the new update you can roll back to the original PlayStation 4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode at any time by selecting Original Performance Experience, which will offer 4K Checkerboard Resolution synced to 30 FPS.

“The PlayStation 5 launch has been an exciting time for everyone here at Santa Monica Studio! We’ve been especially happy to see all the players who have taken advantage of backward compatibility to try out God of War (2018) on the new hardware; as well as those who have picked up the game for the first time through the PlayStation Plus Collection!”

“Since then, our team has been working on a video graphics mode option that will enable players to get the most out of the increased performance capabilities of the PlayStation 5. On the PlayStation 4 Pro version of God of War (2018), you have a choice between two graphics modes: one that favors performance and one that favors resolution.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals