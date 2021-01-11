Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC



During this weeks virtual CES 2021 technology event, Lenovo has unveiled its new Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC compete with unique rotating display. The all-in-one desktop PC also features a soft-textured design, the user-facing JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers are thoughtfully placed under the rotating display to ensure powerful, immersive sound even when display is turned vertically, says the press release.

“Lenovo’s exclusive rotatable hinge2 feature is here allowing you to personalize your setup, effortlessly swivel the slim-framed display from a horizontal to full vertical position to allow for a tall and sleek window screen with just the push of a finger. Or, tilt the viewing angle from completely flat to up to 20 degrees for customized comfort.

What’s more, with the Yoga AIO 7’s integrated wireless casting hardware, you can activate the display remotely from a tablet or smartphone without having to turn on your desktop. A future update allows you to display online shows directly to your screen transforming it into a 4K smart TV. Your content even automatically rotates on your PC’s screen for ease of use, and sharing webpages directly from your mobile device with living room viewers is a snap via casting menu options.

The desktop’s minimalist design in a blend of Cloud Grey and Moon White hues keeps this centerpiece contemporary and light for any home office or living space. While its color-matched and bundled accessories, including a wireless keyboard, mouse, and detachable top-placed 5M web camera, ensure clean lines. Charge your laptop via your Yoga AIO 7 and transfer files with one cable, plus drag and drop files from your laptop while connected to share storage as you crank out big creative tasks.”

Source : Lenovo

