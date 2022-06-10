Microsoft Teams updates Confluence and Zendesk integrations

Microsoft has this week announced that it has updated the integrations from its Microsoft Teams service to the third-party Confluence and Zendesk offerings. Confluence Pages can now be used inside of Microsoft Teams, with significantly enhanced page parity, powered by Confluence Embedded Pages.

Using the Microsoft teams Zendesk integration businesses are now available to provide support to their employees in the tool of their choice and can manage support request directly from Teams.

The first release of the Zendesk integration features:

– Create, view, and update Zendesk tickets directly from within Teams

– Add internal notes or public replies to tickets from within Teams

– Get real-time notifications on tickets based on status, priority, type, or updates within any Teams channel or chat

– Deploy Answer Bot in Teams to answer commonly asked questions

– See all personal tickets in a single listview within Teams

– Import Zendesk ticket views as tabs into a single Teams workspace

Confluence and Zendesk integrations

“Given the similarity of our missions and the complementary nature of our products, Microsoft Teams and Atlassian are thrilled to continue this close partnership and deliver rich, integrated product experiences through Atlassian + Microsoft Teams apps. Atlassian and Microsoft are working closer than ever before to bring you best-in-class integrations that unite work and information across teams, tools, and platforms. (Check out the full list of Microsoft Teams + Atlassian apps here).”

“There is always a right tool for the job and having those tools available in Microsoft Teams enables people to work from anywhere. Teams has a wide range of tools that you can integrate into your work stream and we’re excited to share details about two updated integrations from Confluence and Zendesk that continue to provide teams the ability to be productive wherever they are working.”

“We’re excited to announce the release of the new Zendesk integration for Microsoft Teams! This integration brings your communication and support solutions together to enable your employees to work wherever they’re most productive. The updated integration comes after reviewing feedback received from customers using the original version, which launched in 2016. Throughout the past year, we’ve been working with our development partner, Softserve, to build a new integration that caters to the most requested use cases and features.”

Source : Microsoft

