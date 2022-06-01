Microsoft Teams Updates and new features unveiled

Microsoft has revealed new features and Updates in Microsoft Teams that allows users to create, submit and review employee updates with ease. Updates in Teams is an out-of-the-box app that enables people to create, submit, and review all their updates, check-ins, and reports in the flow of work. Check out the video below to learn more about the feature as well as other new features being added by Microsoft to Teams.

Microsoft Teams Updates

Other new features in Microsoft Teams include the availability of the Microsoft Teams app in Microsoft store as well as the ability to adjust brightness and soft focus video filters, as well as a new View Together mode for everyone, multi-window support for Teams for VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 and VMware, Give and Take Control for Teams on VDI for Citrix, Background Blur for VDI on Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 and more.

“Whether those are recurring processes that happen on a regular basis, like a weekly update, store opening, or facility inspection, or in the moment updates that might be needed at any time, like a shift handoff, maintenance request, or incident report, Updates makes it easy for people to manage them all in one place. People can use the templates in the Updates app to get started and configure them for specific business or team needs.”

“Workers are alerted in Teams that they were assigned an update and can quickly review the details of the request. They can easily complete the update, add any images, files, or videos that are needed, and submit it in a chat, channel conversation, or in the Updates app. With this lightweight experience of answering questions with the tap of a button, employees can easily give updates while completing day-to-day tasks. “

“As workers complete their updates, the summary card will reflect those in real time so managers and other viewers can track and act on them. Frontline managers and workers can see a consolidated view of their different updates. Each update type is displayed along with details such as the status, due date, and number of submissions. People can also select a specific submission to see the detailed responses and engage accordingly.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals