Microsoft Teams app now available in Microsoft Store

Microsoft has this week announced the availability of its new Microsoft Teams app in the official Microsoft Store making it available for anyone to install. Although if you are a Windows 10 user, you’ll be able to download and access the Teams app for personal or work and school accounts from the Microsoft Store. If you are a Windows 11 user, you can only download the Teams app for work and school accounts from the Store. If you would like to download the new Microsoft Teams app the personal use jump over to the Microsoft site.

“Whether you’re working with teammates on a project or planning a weekend activity with loved ones, Microsoft Teams helps bring people together so that they can get things done. It’s the only app that has chats, meetings, files, tasks, and calendars in one place—so you can easily connect with people and bring plans to life. Get family and friends together to manage tasks at home or plan a surprise birthday party. Work with teammates via secure meetings, document collaboration, and built-in cloud storage. You can do it all in Microsoft Teams.”

“The Microsoft Store has nearly everything you could want for your Windows device, including the latest games, popular movies and TV shows, creative software, and apps. It is now one of the most used apps on PCs, and customers tell us they love the convenience and reassurance the Microsoft Store provides compared to the risks of installing apps from the web. The Microsoft Store is now faster to open and navigate between pages than ever before as well. Additionally, the redesigned library will help you keep track of your installed apps and updates.”

Source : Microsoft

