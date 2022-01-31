PDGO portable 1080p LCD display and battery pack

PDGO is a small portable 1080p LCD display which are also used to help recharge your mobile devices and other digital gadgets while out and about thanks to its integrated battery pack. Featuring fast charge the small yet powerful USB-C charging pack offers 20w Power Delivery and measures 14 x 8 x 1.3 cm in size and weighs just 220 g roughly the same as an iPhone.

Equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery the LCD display can be used as a secondary screen and features QC3.0 technology to fast-charge your phone, GoPro, SLR camera, PSP console, or even your computer if needed. Enclosed in an aluminum case the LCD display and battery pack can be charged from flat to full in just 240 minutes and are supported by Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices as well as a wide variety of different cameras from SLR to action cameras and even the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

1080p LCD display and battery pack

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $169 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“PDGO features HDMI, USB, and Type-C ports. It can charge a variety of electronic devices, from your phone to your camera, not forgetting your computer or console. Its compatibility also means you can use it as an extension screen that will let you see in more detail on a larger screen what your GoPro’s screen won’t let you see that well. Or you can mirror your phone’s screen, or even your Xbox or PSP. In other words, this is the charging station that lets you the power and visualizes a whole new world of possibilities!”

With the assumption that the PDGO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the PDGO portable LCD display project play the promotional video below.

“Imagine having your SLR shooting sessions extended by a power bank with an external screen that lets you do more. With PDGO you can enjoy an increased shooting range and length. Use PDGO’s screen as an SLR Viewfinder to enjoy an increase of 10 hours of HD shooting time. At the same time, the power bank will keep juicing your camera with much-needed power to keep it going.”

“PDGO’s 1080p display can be used as an extension screen for pretty much any device, from your phone to your camera or console. You can also use it as a 100% sRGB mirrored display device, offering you far more portable screening options for any work, gaming or creative visualization needs.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable LCD display, jump over to the official PDGO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

