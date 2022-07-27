PlayStation VR2 user experience detailed by Sony

Sony has today released new information about its next generation PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset and the user experience gamers can expect to enjoy once the VR2 is officially launched. In the demonstration Sony reveals a new broadcast feature for PS VR2 that enables you to film yourself while playing. Simply connect a PS5 HD Camera to the console and you are good to go. Providing a great way to show your movements and reactions during gameplay and share your reactions with your fellow gamers in real time.

Sony also revealed that in VR Mode, VR2 players can enjoy virtual reality game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment with content being displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format at a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye with a 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

PlayStation VR2

“The road to launch for PlayStation VR2 is in full swing, and we can’t wait for you to try the exciting new games and experiences you’ll be able to explore with our next-generation virtual reality headset. As we continue with our launch efforts, today, we’d like to offer a quick peek at some of the user experience features you’ll discover on PS VR2. With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with our new see-through feature. It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off. Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2. The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area.”

“The play area for PS VR2 can be customized by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and the embedded cameras. The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment. While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area.”

“In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.”

For more information on the new PlayStation VR to virtual reality headset user experience jump over to the official PlayStation blog for an early look at what you can expect from Sony.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals