PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset will launch with over 20 “major” games confirm Sony

During Sony’s investor presentation this week the company revealed that their new virtual reality headset the PlayStation VR2 will be launching with 20 “major” titles for gamers to enjoy. Unfortunately Sony has yet to officially announce when the PlayStation VR2 headset will be officially available and pricing has still yet to be confirmed.

What we do know is that the PlayStation VR2 will be Sony’s second VR headset to be released for the PlayStation platform following on from the first launched back in 2016. The original was designed to be used with the PlayStation 4 but the next generation will support the new PlayStation 5 console and be equipped with an OLED display sporting a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, with frame rates up to 120 Hz. The PlayStation VR2 will connect directly to the PS5 using a USB-C cable.

PlayStation VR2 games

One of the slides during the presentation did indicate that you can expect the Horizon spinoff VR game Horizon Call of the Mountain to be available at launch, check out the teaser trailer below. As soon as more information on the games that will be available from launch are confirmed by Sony we will keep you up to speed as always.

“A brand-new Horizon adventure currently in development at Guerrilla and Firesprite for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon.

The story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character, while you will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way. Check back soon to learn more about what you can expect from Horizon Call of the Mountain and the immersive gaming experience on PS VR2, and until then take a look at the teaser trailer.”

Source : Sony : Verge

