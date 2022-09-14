PlayStation VR2 Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

At yesterdays PlayStation State of Play event the team at ILMxLAB showcased the upcoming new PlayStation VR2 game Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition. The new virtual reality game allows you to become your own hero and play your way with different difficulty levels available in and combat within immersive tales.

“Travel to a galaxy far, far away on PlayStation VR2 in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, coming in 2023. The award-winning VR experience from Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB has been rebuilt to take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer, and we’re excited to share what you can expect to see and feel when you escape to Galaxy’s Edge.”

“As a Droid Repair Technician who crash lands on Batuu, get swept into a grand adventure, proving anyone can be a hero. Take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and travel to other eras in the galaxy in your own unforgettable Star Wars story. “

“The adventure continues in the cantina by unlocking three of Seezelslak’s legendary Tales. By completing his special missions, you’ll be fully transported to other eras and even planets in the galaxy: become a Jedi in the “Temple of Darkness”; train with your padawan in “The Sacred Garden”; or even take on a bounty as assassin droid IG-88 in “The Bounty of Boggs Triff”.”

