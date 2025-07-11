The Ultimate Flip Phone Battle: Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. RAZR 60 Ultra

Foldable smartphones have transitioned from futuristic concepts to mainstream devices, offering a unique blend of innovation and functionality. Among the leading contenders in this category are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola RAZR 60 Ultra. Both devices push the boundaries of mobile technology, yet they cater to different user preferences and priorities. The detailed video below from Tech Spurt will help you evaluate their features and determine which one aligns with your needs.

Price and Storage: Flexibility vs Value

Pricing and storage options are key considerations when choosing a foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at £1,049 for the 256GB variant, with an upgraded 512GB model priced at £1,149. In contrast, the RAZR 60 Ultra begins at £1,099 and includes 512GB of storage as standard, offering more capacity at the base price.

The Z Flip 7 provides flexibility with multiple storage configurations, making it suitable for users who want options.

The RAZR 60 Ultra delivers better value for those who prioritize higher storage without additional costs.

Design and Durability: Sleek vs Sturdy

Design and durability are critical aspects of foldable smartphones, and both devices excel in their own ways. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features Samsung’s Armor Flex hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, resulting in a thinner, more stylish build. On the other hand, the RAZR 60 Ultra incorporates a titanium hinge and Gorilla Glass Ceramic, offering enhanced scratch resistance and a robust feel. Both devices are IP48-rated, making sure protection against water and dust.

The Z Flip 7 is ideal for users who prioritize a sleek, lightweight design that stands out.

The RAZR 60 Ultra is better suited for those who value durability and premium materials.

Display Technology: Smoothness and Functionality

Display quality is a defining feature of foldable smartphones, and both models offer impressive screens. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the RAZR 60 Ultra features a 4-inch PLED cover screen and a 7-inch PLED internal display, with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the RAZR allows full app access on its cover screen by default, while the Z Flip 7 requires software adjustments for similar functionality.

The RAZR’s display offers smoother visuals and greater usability out of the box, making it a strong choice for multitaskers.

The Z Flip 7 still delivers excellent display quality, though with slightly less functionality on the cover screen.

Performance and Chipsets: Efficiency vs Power

Performance is a critical factor for any smartphone, and both devices are equipped with innovative chipsets. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 debuts Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, making sure efficient multitasking and energy management. In comparison, the RAZR 60 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, optimized for gaming and demanding tasks.

The Z Flip 7 is perfect for users seeking balanced performance and energy efficiency for everyday use.

The RAZR 60 Ultra caters to gamers and power users who demand top-tier performance.

Battery Life and Charging: Longevity Matters

Battery performance is a crucial consideration for foldable devices. The RAZR 60 Ultra leads with a 4,700mAh battery, 68W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging. In comparison, the Z Flip 7 features a smaller 4,300mAh battery, 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

The RAZR 60 Ultra is the clear winner for users who prioritize longer battery life and faster charging speeds.

The Z Flip 7 offers decent battery performance, though it falls short in comparison to the RAZR.

Software and Updates: Longevity vs Simplicity

Software support and user experience are essential for long-term satisfaction. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, offering seven years of software updates. This ensures extended device support and access to the latest features. The RAZR 60 Ultra, on the other hand, ships with Android 15 and promises four years of updates, delivering a more stock Android experience.

The Z Flip 7 is ideal for users who value extended software support and Samsung’s feature-rich interface.

The RAZR 60 Ultra appeals to those who prefer a simpler, less customized Android experience.

Camera Capabilities: Versatility vs Simplicity

Camera performance is another area where these devices differ. Both feature dual rear cameras with 50MP main sensors, but the RAZR 60 Ultra offers a more versatile setup. It includes a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP internal camera, while the Z Flip 7 provides a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP internal camera.

The RAZR 60 Ultra is the better choice for photography enthusiasts , offering superior versatility and image quality.

The Z Flip 7 delivers capable cameras, though it lacks the same level of flexibility.

Additional Features: Customization vs Immersion

Both devices come with unique features that enhance the user experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 introduces Vision Booster technology for optimized brightness and exclusive AI tools for customization. Meanwhile, the RAZR 60 Ultra supports Dolby Vision, providing superior video playback and a more minimalistic software approach.

The Z Flip 7 is perfect for users who enjoy advanced customization and AI-driven enhancements.

The RAZR 60 Ultra is better for those who prioritize immersive video experiences and simplicity.

Making the Right Choice

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola RAZR 60 Ultra are exceptional foldable smartphones, each catering to distinct user preferences. The Z Flip 7 stands out with its sleek design, extended software support, and customization options. In contrast, the RAZR 60 Ultra excels in battery performance, charging speed, and camera versatility.

Your decision ultimately depends on your priorities:

Choose the Z Flip 7 if you value long-term software updates , a refined design, and advanced features.

Opt for the RAZR 60 Ultra if you need superior performance, better battery life, and a versatile camera setup.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



