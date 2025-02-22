The ULTIMATE Foldable Phone Battery Test (2025)

Foldable phones have become a prominent segment of the smartphone market, combining innovative designs with advanced functionality. A detailed battery test was conducted by The Tech Chap to evaluate the performance, usability, and design of several flagship foldable devices. Among the tested models, the Oppo Find N5 emerged as the standout, setting a new standard for foldable technology with its exceptional battery life and engineering.

Oppo Find N5: A New Standard in Foldable Technology

The Oppo Find N5 distinguished itself as the thinnest book-style foldable phone in the test, equipped with a remarkable 5600mAh battery—the largest among its competitors. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it achieved an impressive runtime of over nine hours of continuous usage. This combination of a high-capacity battery and a power-efficient processor highlights the N5’s ability to balance performance and longevity.

In addition to its battery performance, the Oppo Find N5 introduced several design innovations that enhance usability. Its minimal crease reduction mechanism ensures a smoother display, while the anti-reflective coating improves screen clarity in various lighting conditions. Furthermore, the advanced thermal management system prevents overheating during demanding tasks such as gaming or multitasking. These features collectively position the Oppo Find N5 as a leader in the foldable phone market.

Performance of Competing Foldable Phones

While the Oppo Find N5 led the test, other foldable phones showcased a mix of strengths and weaknesses, reflecting the diversity of options available in 2025:

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Secured second place with strong battery performance and a well-balanced design. However, it fell short in thermal efficiency and overall runtime compared to the Oppo Find N5.

Secured second place with strong battery performance and a well-balanced design. However, it fell short in thermal efficiency and overall runtime compared to the Oppo Find N5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: A popular choice with a refined design, but its smaller battery capacity limited its endurance, making it less competitive in terms of battery life.

A popular choice with a refined design, but its smaller battery capacity limited its endurance, making it less competitive in terms of battery life. Honor Magic V3: Positioned as a mid-tier option, it delivered reliable performance but lacked standout features to challenge the top-tier models.

Positioned as a mid-tier option, it delivered reliable performance but lacked standout features to challenge the top-tier models. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Showed improvements in design and usability over its predecessor but struggled with battery life and power efficiency, limiting its appeal.

Showed improvements in design and usability over its predecessor but struggled with battery life and power efficiency, limiting its appeal. OnePlus Open: The oldest model in the test, it demonstrated its age with the shortest battery life and fewer advanced features compared to newer devices.

These results highlight the varying approaches manufacturers have taken to balance design, performance, and battery life in foldable phones.

Testing Methodology

To ensure accurate and consistent results, all devices were tested under controlled conditions. Brightness levels were set to 150 nits, Wi-Fi was enabled, and background applications were closed. The test simulated real-world usage by alternating between inner and outer screens for activities such as:

Social media browsing

Gaming

Video recording

Multitasking

This approach provided a comprehensive evaluation of how dual displays and varying battery capacities impact overall performance. By replicating everyday usage scenarios, the test offered valuable insights into the strengths and limitations of each device.

Insights from the Battery Test

The 2025 foldable phone battery test revealed several key trends shaping the market:

Battery life remains a challenge: Foldable phones generally have shorter battery life than traditional smartphones due to the demands of dual displays and compact designs.

Foldable phones generally have shorter battery life than traditional smartphones due to the demands of dual displays and compact designs. Design innovations enhance usability: Features like crease reduction mechanisms and anti-reflective coatings significantly improve the user experience and visual appeal of foldable devices.

Features like crease reduction mechanisms and anti-reflective coatings significantly improve the user experience and visual appeal of foldable devices. Performance varies widely: Newer models, such as the Oppo Find N5, benefit from advanced processors and optimized thermal systems, while older devices struggle to keep up with modern demands.

These findings underscore the importance of balancing design, performance, and battery efficiency in the development of foldable phones.

The Oppo Find N5 Leads the Foldable Market

The Oppo Find N5 has established itself as the benchmark for foldable phones in 2025. Its combination of a large 5600mAh battery, efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and innovative design features sets it apart from competitors. While alternatives like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer strong performance, the Oppo Find N5’s superior engineering and usability make it the top choice for consumers seeking a premium foldable experience. As foldable technology continues to evolve, the N5 exemplifies the potential of this growing market segment.

Source & Image Credit: The Tech Chap



