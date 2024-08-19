Battery Test: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Flip 6 vs. S24 Ultra

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, battery performance remains a crucial factor for users. Samsung’s latest offerings, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, have undergone rigorous testing to determine their battery efficiency across various scenarios. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a larger battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have made significant strides in optimizing their battery usage. The video below from PhoneBuff tests the battery life on the three handsets.

Battery Capacities and Test Scenarios

The battery capacities of the three devices are as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 6: 4,400 mAh

Galaxy Z Flip 6: 4,000 mAh

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Larger capacity (exact value not specified)

To assess the battery performance, the devices were subjected to a range of real-world scenarios, including phone calls, messaging, email, web browsing, social media usage, gaming, navigation, music streaming, and intensive app usage. Each test aimed to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the devices in terms of battery efficiency.

Phone Calls and Messaging

In the realm of phone calls, the Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the clear winner, exhibiting minimal battery drain during extended conversations. This makes it the ideal choice for users who rely heavily on voice communication. When it comes to messaging, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcases its efficiency by conserving battery life effectively while texting in the closed position, thanks to its innovative design.

Email and Web Browsing

The Galaxy S24 Ultra maintains its lead in email battery consumption, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 following closely behind despite its larger screen size. However, when it comes to web browsing, the S24 Ultra significantly outperforms both folding phones, making it the preferred choice for users who spend a considerable amount of time surfing the internet on their devices.

Social Media and Standby Time

In the realm of social media, particularly on platforms like Instagram, the Galaxy S24 Ultra once again demonstrates superior efficiency compared to its folding counterparts. Additionally, the S24 Ultra maintains a substantial advantage in standby battery life, ensuring that users can rely on their device to last throughout the day without frequent charging.

Video Streaming and Gaming

When it comes to video streaming on platforms like YouTube, the Galaxy S24 Ultra surprises with slightly higher battery consumption due to speaker inefficiency. However, it still manages to outperform the folding phones in gaming battery performance, making it the go-to choice for mobile gamers who demand extended play sessions without interruptions.

Navigation and Music Streaming

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 proves its mettle in navigation efficiency when using its smaller cover screen, matching the performance of the S24 Ultra. This feature makes it an attractive option for users who frequently rely on their devices for GPS navigation. In terms of music streaming on apps like Spotify, the S24 Ultra maintains its lead, albeit with slightly lower efficiency compared to other scenarios.

Intensive App Usage

When subjected to intensive app usage, such as on Snapchat, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 both showcase their prowess, delivering reliable performance without significant battery drain. The Z Flip 6, however, falls slightly short in this category, indicating room for improvement in future iterations.

Conclusion

In the battle of battery performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the overall champion, consistently demonstrating superior efficiency across various scenarios. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have made commendable strides in optimizing their battery usage, with the Z Fold 6 showcasing impressive efficiency despite its smaller battery capacity. As Samsung continues to innovate and refine its smartphone lineup, users can expect even more advancements in battery technology, ensuring that they can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



