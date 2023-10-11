How to improve Android 14 battery life

This guide includes a range of tips that are designed to help you improve Android 14 battery life. Android 14 is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system and it includes a number of features and improvements aimed at extending battery life. Here are some tips on how to get the most out of your smartphone’s battery when running Android 14.

1. Turn on battery saver mode

Battery saver mode is the easiest way to extend your battery life. It automatically reduces background activity and limits app performance, which can save up to 20% of the battery. To turn on battery saver mode, open the Settings app and go to Battery. Then, tap the Battery saver and toggle on the switch.

2. Use adaptive battery

Adaptive battery is a feature that learns how you use your phone and then prioritizes battery life for the apps you use the most. To turn on the adaptive battery, open the Settings app and go to Battery. Then, tap the Adaptive battery and toggle on the switch.

3. Limit background app activity

Many apps continue to run in the background even when you’re not using them. This can drain your battery unnecessarily. To limit background app activity, open the Settings app and go to Apps & notifications. Then, tap See all apps and select the app you want to limit. Under Advanced, tap Battery and toggle off Background restriction.

4. Disable unused apps

If you have apps that you don’t use very often, it’s a good idea to disable them. This will prevent them from running in the background and draining your battery. To disable an app, open the Settings app and go to Apps & notifications. Then, tap See all apps and select the app you want to disable. Tap Disable and confirm.

5. Reduce screen brightness

Your phone’s screen is one of the biggest battery hogs. Reducing the brightness can help to extend your battery life. To adjust the screen brightness, open the Settings app and go to Display. Then, drag the brightness slider to the desired level.

6. Turn off unnecessary features

There are a number of features on your phone that you may not need all the time. Turning these features off can help to save battery life. Some features to consider turning off include:

Always-on display

Bluetooth

GPS

Location services

Wi-Fi

7. Keep your phone up to date

Google regularly releases updates for Android that include battery life improvements. Make sure to install the latest updates for your phone as soon as they are available.

8. Use a power bank

If you need to extend your battery life even further, you can use a power bank. Power banks are portable batteries that can be used to charge your phone on the go.

9. Get a new battery

If your phone is old or your battery has a problem, the battery may not be able to hold a charge as well as it used to. If you’re having battery life problems, you may want to consider getting a new battery for your phone.

Additional tips

Here are some additional tips that may help to improve battery life in Android 14:

Use dark mode

Reduce the refresh rate of your display

Avoid using location services for apps that don’t need them

Disable push notifications for apps that you don’t need them for

Turn off automatic app updates

We hope that you find our guide on how to improve Android 14 battery life helpful, if you have any tips or tricks that you think would be helpful, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about Android 14 and its range of features over at Google.



