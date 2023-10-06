Latest Samsung security features unveiled at SDC 23

Samsung has unveiled its latest security features at SDC (Samsung Developer Conference) 23, this includes a range of new features for Samsung Knox and also the release of the One UI 6.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled a range of security innovations across its ecosystem of products and services. With the release of One UI 6, these innovations include updates to Samsung Knox Matrix with passkeys and end-to-end encryption for backed-up and restored Samsung Cloud data, and the expansion of Samsung Knox Vault to the wider device ecosystem. These advancements are engineered for an age of hyperconnectivity, ensuring that as we enter a world where multiple devices connect and share information with each other, the security aspect is never compromised. The updates were announced at the annual Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23), which brings together developers, creators and designers to explore Samsung’s powerful and seamless connected experiences. At the event, Samsung was able to showcase how these innovations will work to push the industry forward and empower users with more ways to safely do what they love, today and tomorrow.

“The strongest security and privacy innovations can help protect your everyday mobile experience as well as your device,” said Dr. Seungwon Shin, EVP & Head of Security Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We strive to keep more users safe in more ways than ever, and our latest security innovations mean users can live life with greater options and less effort – so life can truly open up possibilities, now and for years to come.”

You can find out more information about the latest Samsung security features and also Samsung Knox over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



