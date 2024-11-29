Ultimate Foldable Battery Test: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Magic V3 vs. Z Fold 6 vs. S24 Ultra

When evaluating the battery performance of foldable smartphones, it’s essential to consider their battery capacities and design constraints. The Honor Magic V3 features the largest battery among the foldables at 5,150mAh, providing a solid foundation for extended use. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold follows with a respectable 4,800mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the smallest capacity at 4,400mAh. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a traditional bar phone, features a 5,000mAh battery. The video below from Phone Buff compares the battery life of these four folding Android phones.

It’s important to note that foldable phones face unique challenges in battery design due to their innovative form factors. The folding mechanism and larger screens often limit the available space for battery cells, resulting in smaller capacities compared to their bar phone counterparts. This inherent limitation puts foldables at a disadvantage when it comes to raw battery life.

Real-World Usage Scenarios: A Comprehensive Analysis

To gain a comprehensive understanding of how these devices perform in everyday situations, we conducted a series of tests simulating common usage scenarios. Here’s a breakdown of Phone Buff’s findings:

Phone Calls: The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Honor Magic V3 demonstrated exceptional efficiency during a one-hour call test, consuming the least amount of power. The Z Fold 6, hampered by its smaller battery, experienced a more noticeable drain, highlighting the challenges foldables face in maintaining optimal performance during extended calls.

Messaging and Emails: When it comes to messaging apps, all devices performed similarly, with a consistent 6% drop in battery life. However, email usage revealed a different story. Foldables, with their expansive screens, consumed more power while managing emails, whereas the S24 Ultra maintained its efficiency, thanks to its optimized display and power management.

Web Browsing: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold encountered difficulties in this category, with its Tensor G4 chip proving less efficient compared to its competitors. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, showcased superior power management, retaining more of its battery life during web browsing sessions.

Social Media Scrolling: An Instagram scrolling test revealed a notable advantage for the S24 Ultra. It drained only 6% of its battery, while the foldables consumed around 9%. This difference can be attributed to the S24 Ultra's efficient chipset and optimized software, which excel in handling the demands of social media apps.

Media Playback and Gaming Performance

When it comes to media consumption and gaming, the results were intriguing. During a two-hour YouTube playback test, the Honor Magic V3 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 managed to slightly outperform the S24 Ultra. This can be attributed to their optimized power management systems, specifically tuned for video playback on their large, immersive displays.

However, gaming performance painted a different picture. The S24 Ultra emerged as the most power-efficient device, consuming the least amount of battery during the gaming tests. Among the foldables, the Z Fold 6 held its own, followed closely by the Magic V3. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, unfortunately, struggled to keep up with its competitors, indicating room for improvement in its gaming optimization.

Standby Efficiency and Navigation Capabilities

Standby power management is crucial for ensuring your device remains operational even during periods of inactivity. In the 16-hour standby test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra proved to be the standout performer, losing a mere 5% of its battery. The Honor Magic V3 followed suit with a respectable 10% drain. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Z Fold 6 consumed more power, highlighting the challenges foldables face in optimizing their standby efficiency.

Navigation apps, such as Google Maps, are known for their battery-draining tendencies. Interestingly, foldables showcased a unique advantage in this regard. Their smaller outer screens allowed for power conservation during navigation tasks, as users could rely on the compact display for essential information. Nevertheless, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s subpar performance persisted, emphasizing the significance of chipset efficiency in such demanding scenarios.

Conclusion: Balancing Innovation and Efficiency

Phone Buff’s comprehensive battery test reveals that while foldable phones have made remarkable advancements in terms of battery performance, they still have ground to cover when compared to traditional bar phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra’s combination of a large battery, optimized chipset, and tried-and-true design enables it to outshine its foldable competitors in overall battery endurance.

Among the foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 demonstrated the best performance, striking a balance between its innovative form factor and power efficiency. The Honor Magic V3 followed closely, showcasing its strengths in media playback and standby management. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, despite its groundbreaking features, encountered challenges in battery optimization, particularly in resource-intensive tasks.

It’s worth acknowledging that foldable phones bring unique advantages to the table, such as their versatile outer screens, which can contribute to power savings in specific use cases. As battery technology continues to evolve and chipset efficiency improves, we can expect foldables to bridge the gap in battery performance. However, for now, traditional bar phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra remain the gold standard for battery life.

As consumers, it’s essential to weigh the trade-offs between the innovative design and enhanced functionality of foldables against the tried-and-true reliability and battery endurance of bar phones. Your choice ultimately depends on your priorities and usage patterns. Rest assured, as technology progresses, foldables will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, inching closer to the battery performance of their bar phone counterparts.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



