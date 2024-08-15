Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold in Action

The Google Pixel 9 series has arrived, bringing a range of updates and a new foldable device to the lineup. While the improvements are incremental, they aim to enhance the user experience and introduce new AI capabilities. However, the $100 price increase across all models raises questions about the value proposition, especially considering the underwhelming initial reception of some features. The video below from Dave2D gives us a look at the latest Pixel 9 smartphones.

A Diverse Lineup

The Pixel 9 series offers a diverse range of devices to cater to different user preferences:

Pixel 9 : The base model with modest upgrades

: The base model with modest upgrades Pixel 9 Pro : Enhanced features and a premium finish

: Enhanced features and a premium finish Pixel 9 Pro XL : A larger screen and battery for power users

: A larger screen and battery for power users Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google’s first foldable device with a unique aspect ratio

Design Refinements

Google has made several design changes to the Pixel 9 series. The devices now feature a boxy aesthetic with a flat back, replacing the previous curved design. The camera bar has been replaced by a camera hump, which may be a divisive change among users. The bezels have been reduced, providing a more modern and immersive look.

The Pro models now sport a matte finish on the back glass, adding a premium feel to the devices. The screens are slightly brighter, although the difference may not be noticeable to most users. The devices are marginally thinner and heavier than their predecessors, which could affect the overall handling experience.

Camera and Performance Enhancements

The front-facing cameras have received minor updates, while the rear cameras remain largely unchanged. The new Tensor G4 chip offers mild performance improvements, which may not be significant enough to warrant an upgrade for most users. One notable change is the switch from optical fingerprint sensors to ultrasonic ones. This promises faster and more reliable unlocking, addressing a common complaint with previous Pixel devices.

Battery Life and Storage Concerns

The slab phones in the Pixel 9 series come with slightly larger batteries, which should translate to improved battery life. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a smaller battery compared to its slab counterparts, which may be a concern for users who expect a full day of use from their foldable device. The base storage remains unchanged across all models, which might disappoint users who were hoping for an increase, especially considering the price bump.

AI Features and Privacy Concerns

Google has increased the RAM in the Pixel 9 series, with the Pixel 9 sporting 12GB and the Pro models boasting 16GB. This increase is primarily intended to support new AI features like “Add Me” for group photos and “Pixel Screenshot” for searchable screenshots. While these features show promise, there are privacy concerns surrounding their implementation. Users may be wary of how their data is being used and whether it could lead to targeted ads or other privacy violations.

The Foldable Experience

The new Pro Fold is Google’s first foray into the foldable market. It features a new aspect ratio and a snappy hinge, which should make for a satisfying folding experience. However, the taller design may make one-handed use more challenging. The device also has thicker bezels and a visible crease, which might detract from the overall user experience. These compromises are not uncommon in foldable devices, but they may be more noticeable compared to the refined design of the slab models.

Initial Impressions and Future Potential

The Pixel 9 series has received mixed initial reception. While the AI capabilities and hardware changes show promise, they seem underwhelming at launch. The price increase is justified by the enhanced RAM and potential AI features, but the initial offerings may not meet all expectations. However, it’s important to note that future updates and features could significantly change the perception of the Pixel 9 series. As Google refines its AI algorithms and introduces new capabilities, the devices may become more compelling choices in the smartphone market. Overall, the Pixel 9 series represents a solid, if unspectacular, update to Google’s smartphone lineup. The incremental improvements and the introduction of a foldable device demonstrate Google’s commitment to innovation, but the initial execution leaves room for improvement. As with previous Pixel generations, the true potential of the Pixel series may be realized in the months following its launch.

Source & Image Credit: Dave2D



