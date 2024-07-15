Severance Season 2 premiers January 17th 2025

Apple TV+ has officially announced the premiere date for the second season of its critically acclaimed series, Severance. The Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller will return on January 17, 2025, with a new episode released every Friday until March 21. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, the show continues to explore the intriguing concept of severing work and personal memories, leading to a gripping narrative that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Severance S2

Plot and Cast

Severance follows the story of Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, who leads a team at Lumon Industries. The employees at Lumon have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is put to the test as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery. In the second season, Mark and his colleagues face the dire consequences of tampering with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

The ensemble cast includes Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. The new season also welcomes Sarah Bock as a series regular.

Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season. Other directors include Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Additional executive producers include John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette also serve as executive producers.

Critical Claim

Season one of Severance received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. The show won an AFI Award and garnered 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Scott), and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. Additionally, it earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, and Directors Guild.

The complete first season of Severance is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. The second season will premiere on January 17, 2025, with new episodes released every Friday. Apple TV+ offers a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers. The platform is accessible on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select smart TVs, and streaming devices.



