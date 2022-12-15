Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip unveiled

Oppo has launched two new folding smartphones, the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip, both handsets come with a range of new features.

The Oppo Find N2 comes with a folding display that folds horizontally and the Find N2 Flip has a folding display that folds vertically.

The OPPO Find N2 is the successor of OPPO’s ground-breaking take on the foldable smartphone, the Find N, which launched at last year’s INNO Day event. Weighing only 233g, the black vegan leather version of the new Find N2 is the lightest horizontally foldable smartphone in the industry, even lighter than some traditional flagship phones. The Find N2 is also very slim, measuring just 14.6mm when closed. Together with the unique landscape ratio of the inner display and full-size outer display inherited from the original Find N, the OPPO Find N2 offers a practical and intuitive experience for everyday use.

With the company’s first flip-style foldable smartphone – the OPPO Find N2 Flip – OPPO introduces an improved solution for the most popular style of folding device on the market. After three years of development, the Find N2 Flip solves many pain points of previous flip phones, including:

The largest cover screen on any flip phone, enhancing users’ experience with a more functional portrait display to perform critical daily tasks like viewing up to six notifications at a time and more easily previewing photos taken by the flagship-level camera system.

on any flip phone, enhancing users’ experience with a more functional portrait display to perform critical daily tasks like viewing up to six notifications at a time and more easily previewing photos taken by the flagship-level camera system. The first flip-style foldable smartphone with all-day battery life , thanks to its 4300mAh battery and custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset for improved power consumption.

, thanks to its 4300mAh battery and custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset for improved power consumption. The second-generation Flexion Hinge, with an improved waterdrop design that gives the internal display a practically invisible crease.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones over at Oppo at the link below.

Source Oppo





