Oppo Find N2 specifications revealed

Oppo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 and now some of the handset specifications have been revealed.

The latest details about the Oppo Find N2 have been provided by Digital Chat Station and the device will apparently come with a 7.1-inch folding display with a 120-HZ refresh rate and a 1920 x 1792 pixel resolution.

There will also be a 5.54-inch secondary display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2120 x 1080 pixels, this display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with a range of RAM and storage options.

The Oppo Find N2 will come with a wide range of cameras, there will be two cameras on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there will apparently be two 32-megapixel cameras, on the back of the device there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 48-megapixel and a 32-megapixel camera.

The handset will also come with a 67W fast charging and a 4,250 mAh battery, the device will apparently be made official sometime in December, possibly around the middle of December. As soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid





