ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor $1,299

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP. This 32-inch 4K WOLED monitor is designed to deliver exceptional motion clarity and immersive gaming experiences. With its ultra-high dual-mode refresh rate and low pixel response, the PG32UCDP is set to redefine gaming visuals.

Key Takeaways 32-inch 4K WOLED panel with anti-reflective coating

Dual-mode refresh rate: 4K @ 240 Hz or FHD @ 480 Hz

0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time

Third-generation ROG OLED and Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+) technologies

Advanced passive heatsink for cooling and burn-in reduction

Extensive connectivity options including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery

ASUS OLED Care with a 3-year warranty

AI Assistant features for enhanced gaming experiences

Unmatched Motion Clarity and Immersion

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is equipped with a 32-inch 4K WOLED panel that offers stunning HD and UHD visuals. Its dual-mode refresh rate allows users to switch between 4K @ 240 Hz and FHD @ 480 Hz, providing superior motion clarity and responsiveness for different gaming scenarios. The 0.03 ms GTG response time ensures next-level motion clarity, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming.

Advanced OLED Technology

The third-generation ROG OLED and Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+) technologies enable the PG32UCDP to deliver 15% brighter images compared to other monitors in its class. The monitor’s vibrant colors and outstanding contrast, combined with impressive peak HDR performance, create a truly immersive gaming experience. The advanced passive heatsink ensures exceptional cooling, noise-free operation, and long-term reliability, reducing the risk of burn-in.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP will be available in the US at an MSRP of $1,299. This premium monitor is designed for gamers who demand the best, offering a clear upgrade from 27″ 1440p LCD and OLED gaming monitors.

Extensive Connectivity and User-Friendly Features

The PG32UCDP offers extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery, and a USB 3.2 hub. It also features a tripod mount at the top of the monitor for easy mounting of streaming accessories like cameras, lights, or microphones.

Panel size (diagonal) 31.5″ widescreen

Panel backlight / Type WOLED

Display surface Anti-glare

Color saturation DCI-P3 99%

True resolution 3840 x 2160

Refresh rate 240 Hz

Dual mode (Frame Rate Boost) Yes, 4K @ 240 Hz / FHD @ 480 Hz

Pixel pitch 0.182 mm

Brightness 250 cd/m² (100 % APL SDR), 1300 cd/m² (peak, HDR) *

Contrast ratio 1,500,000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing angle (CR≧10) 178° (H) / 178° (V)

Display colors 1073.7 million (10 bit)

Response time 0.03 ms (Gray to Gray)

HDR support Yes

Factory pre-calibration Yes

Uniform brightness Yes

AI Assistant technology Yes

ASUS OLED Care Yes

Adaptive Sync Yes, G-SYNC compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro

Input / Output 2x HDMI (v2.1), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4) with DSC, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB-C (90 W Power Delivery)3, earphone jack, 1x SPDIF out, 1x upstream USB 3.2 Type-B

Swivel -15°-15°

Tripod socket Yes

Tilt +20°–5°

Height adjustment 0-80 mm

VESA mount 100 x 100 mm

AI Assistant and Display Widget Center

The monitor includes AI Assistant, a suite of intelligent features designed to enhance gaming experiences. AI Visual, AI Crosshair, AI Sniper, AI Shadow Boost, and the MOBA Map Helper are just a few of the features that make gaming more enjoyable and efficient. The Display Widget Center offers an intuitive interface for accessing OLED Care functions and adjusting monitor settings within a Windows-based application.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is a catalyst in the world of gaming monitors. With its advanced OLED technology, ultra-high refresh rates, and extensive connectivity options, it offers unparalleled motion clarity and immersion. Gamers looking for the ultimate gaming experience will find the PG32UCDP to be a worthy investment.

For those interested in exploring other areas, the PG32UCDP's features like the AI Assistant and Display Widget Center can also enhance productivity and general use, making it a versatile addition to any setup.



