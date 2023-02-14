AOC PRO AG274QZM 240Hz gaming monitor $1,050

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor you might be interested in the new AGON PRO AG274QZM now available to purchase priced at around $1,050. The 240Hz gaming monitor features a 27″ or 68.58 cm QHD display offering gamers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels together with a 3-sides frameless IPS panel.

“The QHD resolution offers a sweet spot for the current GPUs to achieve both high fidelity and high framerates. On the other hand, the 240 Hz refresh rate today represents the new base level for competitive FPS gamers, who were long accustomed to 144 Hz refresh rates and above. With a true 1 ms GtG response time, fast-paced action on the monitor appears smooth with virtually no ghosting. Thanks to the on-board NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, tearing and stutter are eliminated.”

“The main feature of the competitive AG274QZM is its Mini LED backlight with 576 individual dimming zones. By turning on the backlight on only a small portion of the panel, the monitor can reach up to 1200 nits brightness to display bright visual features such as sunlight, fire etc., while displaying deep, dark shadows at the same time. This high dynamic range increases the perceived contrast ratio immensely and provides a rich, vivid, and immersive gaming experience. With the included monitor shield, the display can overcome challenges such as bright ambient light or reflections from stage/fill lights, increasing the perceived contrast even more. Certified with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the AG274QZM offers a true HDR experience, combined with a fast refresh rate and sharp QHD resolution.”

“The AG274QZM is great for gamers who also work from home or use their PCs for content creation. The versatile monitor offers USB-C connectivity, with 65 W power delivery to charge and power connected laptops. With 4x USB 3.2 ports, the monitor can act as a dock to connect additional peripherals such as keyboard, mouse etc. With a built-in KVM switch, users can swap between two sources (e.g. a gaming pc and a work or streaming pc) while using the same keyboard and mouse set.”

