Crowd-Developed Spectrum 27 inch 240Hz QHD OLED monitor from LG Display

Dough the world’s first community powered gaming hardware creator has announced the upcoming availability of its new Spectrum ES07E2D. A new 27-inch QHD OLED display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and a panel developed by LG Display. If you are interested in getting your hands on the new Dough Spectrum ES07E2D monitor you can now register your details and preorder via the official. Early bird preorder prices start from $649 offering a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $1,099. Limited quantities are available so don’t delay.

“We offer a free Spectrum OLED monitor to the top 3 users who refer the most visitors to our site. Just click the button below, sign in and share your unique links. The more friends you refer, the higher your chance to win a Spectrum OLED! Your prize will be shipped out with the first wave of pre-orders. More info can be found at the program’s T&C. “

240Hz QHD OLED monitor

“No blooming, deep blacks, and an infinite contrast ratio are core to OLED technology; Dough’s glossy coating takes it to the next level. Some manufacturers lock their OLED panels behind matte polarizers to reduce reflections, but the Dough community made it clear that reducing reflections is not worth the drop in black levels, sharp detail, and vibrant colours. More and more new monitors arrive on the market only in ultrawide or curved variants, but the Dough community made it clear that they largely prefer flat monitors in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Not only do these monitors take up less desk-space, but they also have broader support in games.”

“Dough attended the 59th International Display Week Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition in May 2022, where it shared its take on major display trends and polled the community to find out which of the upcoming displays they found most exciting. A 27-inch QHD OLED panel from LG Display raised the most interest and discussion. Based on these survey results, Dough picked this panel as a starting point for its latest monitor project, thus giving life to the Dough Spectrum ES07E2D.”

Source : Dough





