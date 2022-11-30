Worlds first 45 inch 240Hz OLED gaming monitor arrives December 12th

Next month LG will be launching the worlds first 45 inch curved 240Hz OLED gaming monitor in the form of the LG-45GR95QE. Priced at $1,700 the 45″ WQHD 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED gaming display provides a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and will be available to pre-order from December 12 2022. Shipping is expected to take place around December 28th 2022.

Specifications for the 45 inch OLED curved gaming monitor include a contrast ratio of 1500000:1 (Typ.) TBD (Min.), a Response Time (GTG) of 0.03ms, 1.07 Billion Color Depth, 178º (R/L), 178º (U/D) viewing angle, DCI-P3 98.5% Color Gamut (Typ.), 800R curvature and 44.75″ screen size.

“Get wrapped up in the action with the huge 45” 21:9 LG UltraGear monitor and the stunning picture quality of LG OLED technology. Gain a competitive advantage with an unprecedented 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time on an OLED. And with an 800R dramatic, sweeping curved OLED display, you’ll feel enveloped in the action from nearly every angle.”

45” UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

“Ascend your game with the 45 inch gaming monitor from LG, complete with the fastest speed and best picture quality on an immersive curved display. The LG UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor (45GR95QE-B) combines the fastest features of LG’s renowned OLED Displays like 240Hz Refresh Rate and .03ms response time, and the power of UltraGear Gaming Features like sNIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium. Complete your battlestation with the immersive OLED Curved Gaming Monitor from LG.”

“The 240Hz monitor keeps up with your gameplay with .03 ms response time. The 45 inch Curved Gaming Monitor is the total gaming solution that gives you a competitive advantage. This WQHD Gaming Monitor offers high speed, fluid gaming motion, and stunning graphics. This 21:9 gaming monitor also offers premium picture quality with HDR/DCI-P3 and 1.5M: 1 Contrast Ratio. This WQHD Gaming Monitor delivers high resolution, high refresh rate, and low response time for top notch gaming. Furthermore, the OLED Curved 800R / PBP&PIP screen offers the immersive gaming experience you need to reach the next level.”

Source : LG





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals