World’s lightest 16 inch OLED laptop unveiled by Acer

Acer has this week introduced its new Acer Swift Edge 16 inch OLED laptop which the Company says is the worlds lightest in its category weighing just 1.17 kg and measuring 12.95 mm in thickness. Featuring a magnesium aluminium alloy chassis the laptop features a 4K OLED display supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 0.2 ms response time and 500 nits peak brightness offering users a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels. Additionally the OLED laptop also features a narrow bezel with a 92% screen-to body-ratio and has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications.

“Powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, the Acer Swift Edge is equipped to support the performance demands of go-to applications and business needs. Power users get exceptional processing speed and smooth responsiveness that accelerate their productivity and collaboration with up to 8 high performance “Zen 3+” cores built on advanced 6 nm process technology. For IT administrators, AMD PRO technologies deliver multilayered security features to help keep threats at bay, and comprehensive manageability options that scale for long-term stability and reliability.”

OLED laptop

“The processors integrate Microsoft Pluton, a security processor designed by Microsoft, that hardens new Windows 11 PCs with additional protection for sensitive assets like credentials and encryption keys. To further keep users at ease, the addition of biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot provides an added layer of security protection to help safeguard user and company data.”

The new Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) OLED laptop will be available to purchase later this month and will be available first in the United States priced at $1,500, Europe for €1,499 and China priced at RMB 7,999.

Source : Acer



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

