As well as introducing their new Blade 14 laptop and USB-C 130W GaN charger, Razer has also introduced their new Raptor 27 gaming monitor which will be available to purchase sometime during Q3 2021 priced at $800 or €1000 depending on your location. A Razer VESA Mount Adapter for Razer Raptor 27 will also be available in early Q3 2021 priced at $100 or €100 and will be exclusively available from the official Razer website.

The new Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is a 165 Hz display offering gamers a 1 ms response time, QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, as well as offering support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync adaptive synchronization technologies. With a 95 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR400 capability, the Razer Raptor 27 offers deep blacks and vibrant colors, says Razer.

“The new Razer Raptor 27 retains the popular design of its predecessor with an elegant matte-black finish to the forged aluminium base, a high-end textured fabric back and built-in cable management channels running along the backside. To finish the look, the Raptor 27 features Razer Chroma RGB lighting, for up to 16.8 million colors and a variety of lighting effects, which can be synchronized with other Synapse 3 compatible devices. For an enhanced experience, users can also control the Raptor 27’s settings such as color, contrast and brightness directly through the Razer Synapse 3 software.”

“Updated with the capability and clarity you need to game at your best, the new Razer Raptor is now faster than ever with up to 165Hz refresh rate and new THX® Certified visual clarity. The perfect combination of style and performance, the latest Raptor still sports an IPS panel with QHD (2560 x 1440px) resolution and is built upon the previous sleek cable management stand, giving you a streamlined visual experience both on screen and on your desk.”

“Not only is the base engineered with height, tilt and swivel adjustments to provide the best ergonomics, but it is also designed with a cable management system that’ll please the most demanding PC builders. The base is forged out of a single piece of aluminum, with channels designed for the cables to ensure a clean and clutter-free desktop, while providing absolute stability.”

Source : Razer

