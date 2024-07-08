BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UX 4K gaming monitor

BenQ has officially launched its latest innovation in gaming technology, the MOBIUZ EX321UX 4K gaming monitor. Designed to deliver unprecedented levels of in-game detail and refinement, this monitor is set to become the premier choice for AAA console games. With its advanced features and innovative technology, the EX321UX promises to redefine the console gaming experience.

Key Takeaways BenQ’s new MOBIUZ EX321UX 4K gaming monitor

Features the all-new PixSoul Engine for real-time adaptive fine-tuning

Mini LED panel with 1,000 nits peak brightness and Display HDR1000

1,152 local dimming zones and 99% coverage of P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts

Built-in eARC for up to 7.1 channels of surround audio

Color Shuttle profile-sharing platform and KVM & Scenario Mapping

Available in the UK and Europe at the end of July

Innovative Visual Experience with PixSoul Engine

Central to the EX321UX’s groundbreaking performance is BenQ’s all-new PixSoul Engine. This technology uses BenQ’s Game Color Database to create game-oriented color modes and uses AI for real-time adaptive fine-tuning of brightness and contrast. The result is an unparalleled visual experience tailored specifically for gamers.

The EX321UX is equipped with the latest Mini LED panel, offering 1,000 nits of peak brightness for Display HDR1000. It features a hyper-realistic contrast spectrum enabled by 1,152 local dimming zones and 99% coverage of both P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts. This ensures vivid, true-to-life colors and incredible detail in every scene.

Immersive Audio and Advanced Features

In addition to the visual feast, the new MOBIUZ series also features BenQ’s first built-in eARC for up to 7.1 channels of surround audio, ensuring unmatched audiovisual effects. Via Color Shuttle, BenQ’s profile-sharing platform with authorized presets tailored for popular games, as well as KVM & Scenario Mapping, each MOBIUZ monitor can host multiple consoles, PCs, and source devices conveniently.

Pricing and Availability

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UX 4K gaming monitor will be available in the UK and Europe at the end of July. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date, but gamers can expect a premium price point reflective of the monitor’s advanced features and innovative technology.

For those interested in exploring more about gaming technology, BenQ offers a range of other products and innovations. From ergonomic designs to Eye-Care Technology, BenQ continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the gaming world. Stay tuned for more updates and product releases from BenQ.



