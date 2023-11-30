BenQ beCreatus DP1310 hybrid USB-C docking station

BenQ has announced the launch of the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock, a dual source dock, equipped with both USB-C and HDMI inputs. The beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is designed to enhance display productivity and efficiency, catering to a diverse range of professionals including programmers, creators, designers, and editors. With the rising trend of remote and hybrid working, this device is poised to be a game-changer, providing an effective solution for diverse work and entertainment needs.

BenQ beCreatus DP1310 dock

One of the key features of this dock is the seamless switch between inputs for work, gaming, and personal use. This functionality is facilitated by a dedicated button, ensuring a smooth transition between various modes. Whether it’s a high-stakes business presentation, an intense gaming session, or a movie night, the dock is designed to cater to all needs. When it comes to display capabilities, the beCreatus USB-C docking station offers the ability to connect to three 4K resolution monitors when using the USB-C input. This feature is a boon for professionals who require multiple screens for their work, providing an expansive and high-definition workspace.

Professional USB-C docking station

The dock’s HDMI 2.1 input takes the display capabilities a notch higher, supporting resolutions at 120hz, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR visuals. This means users can enjoy a richer, more immersive audio-visual experience, whether they’re working on a graphic design project or enjoying their favourite video game. The beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is also highly versatile, compatible with M1/M2 chipsets and most gaming consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This ensures that the dock can support extended displays on up to three screens on Apple computers, and can also serve as an effective hub for gaming consoles.

Compact design with plenty of connectivity

In terms of design, the dock is compact and designed to fit any workspace. The aluminium alloy housing is well ventilated for cooling efficiency, ensuring that the dock can handle intensive tasks without overheating. With 13 ports including five USB ports, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports with 10 Gbps data transfer, and three USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports with 10 Gbps data transfer, the dock is equipped to handle a wide range of connectivity needs.

The beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is compatible with multiple operating systems such as Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Ubuntu, Android, and gaming consoles. This means that regardless of the device or system you’re using, the dock can seamlessly integrate into your setup. The beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is now available for purchase in the UK for RRP £309. With its advanced features, versatile compatibility, and commitment to sustainability, this dock is set to redefine the workspace and entertainment hub for professionals and gamers.



