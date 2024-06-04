BenQ TK710, TK710STi gaming projectors from $1,799

BenQ has introduce their new TK710, TK710STi gaming projectors this week featuring an impressive 3200 ANSI lumens, ensuring that every image is displayed with exceptional brightness and contrast, even in well-lit environments. With a remarkable 95% Rec.709 color accuracy, these projectors have been specifically designed to faithfully reproduce the vibrant hues and subtle tones of your favorite games and movies, immersing you in a world of lifelike visuals. Furthermore, their HDR compatibility enhances the dynamic range of the projected image, delivering deeper blacks, brighter whites, and an overall more captivating viewing experience.

Smooth Performance for Fast-Paced Gaming

One of the standout features of these 4K casual gaming projectors is their ability to handle fast-paced games with ease. With an incredibly low input lag of 16.7 ms at 4K@60 Hz and 4.2 ms at 1080p@240 Hz, the TK710 and TK710STi ensure that your gaming sessions remain smooth and responsive, giving you a competitive edge in even the most action-packed titles. The projectors also feature specialized HDR game modes, such as PRG and FPS, which optimize the visual settings for specific gaming genres, providing an unparalleled level of immersion and realism.

The TK710 and TK710STi offer flexible installation options to suit various room sizes and configurations. The TK710 can project a 100-inch screen from a distance of 8.4 feet, while the TK710STi, with its short-throw capabilities, can achieve the same screen size from just 5 feet away. Both models also feature a +10% lens shift, allowing for easy adjustment and alignment of the projected image. With a long-lasting laser light source that offers up to 20,000 hours of life, these projectors are built to provide years of reliable performance without the need for frequent maintenance or lamp replacements.

Enhanced Streaming Capabilities (TK710STi)

For those who enjoy streaming their favorite content, the TK710STi takes the experience to the next level with its built-in Android TV dongle. This feature grants users access to a wide range of streaming platforms, including Netflix, directly from the projector itself. With this added convenience, you can easily switch between gaming and streaming, all without the need for additional devices or complicated setups.

Availability and Pricing

Despite their advanced features and impressive performance, the TK710 and TK710STi remain accessible to a wide range of consumers, with prices of $1,799 and $1,999, respectively. These competitive price points make these projectors an attractive option for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank. Both models are readily available for purchase on BenQ.com and Amazon.com, making it easy for interested buyers to experience the future of casual gaming and movie-watching in their own homes.

As the world of home entertainment continues to evolve, BenQ's TK710 and TK710STi 4K casual gaming projectors stand at the forefront of innovation, offering a perfect blend of visual quality, performance, and user-friendly features. Whether you're a passionate gamer, a movie buff, or simply someone who appreciates the best in home entertainment, these projectors are designed to exceed your expectations and provide an unparalleled viewing experience. By investing in a BenQ 4K casual gaming projector, you're not just upgrading your setup – you're unlocking a new realm of possibilities and taking your gaming and movie-watching enjoyment to new heights.



