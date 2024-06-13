The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 QD OLED Gaming Monitor is set to transform the gaming world with its powerful visual specifications and immersive features. Available for purchase starting June 12, 2024, this 34-inch monitor features a 1800R curvature, WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and a QD OLED panel, delivering a realistic and visually accurate picture experience.
- 34-inch screen with 1800R curvature
- WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution
- QD OLED panel for incredible brightness and infinite contrast
- Smart Crosshair feature for better aiming
- VESA ClearMR 9000 certification for anti-blur
- True 10-bit display for smoother visuals
- Ambiglow lighting for a personalized gaming experience
- 175 Hz refresh rate for seamless gaming
- Ergonomic Height Adjustable Stand (HAS)
- SmartImage game mode
QD OLED Technology
The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is designed to provide gamers with an unparalleled visual experience. The QD OLED panel ensures incredible brightness and infinite contrast, meeting the DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 quality standards. This technology enhances the color accuracy and depth, making every game visually rich and immersive.
Smart Crosshair for Enhanced Gaming Precision
One of the standout features of the Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 gaming monitor is its Smart Crosshair. This feature automatically changes the color of the crosshair to ensure it remains visible against the game’s background, allowing gamers to aim with greater precision. This is particularly beneficial in fast-paced games where quick and accurate aiming is crucial.
Seamless Gaming with High Refresh Rate and Anti-Blur Certification
The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is equipped with a 175 Hz refresh rate, ensuring high performance and seamless gaming. This high refresh rate minimizes motion blur and provides smoother visuals, making it ideal for competitive gaming. Additionally, the monitor is certified with VESA ClearMR 9000, one of the higher tiers of anti-blur guarantees available, further enhancing the visual clarity.
True 10-bit Display for Richer Colors
The true 10-bit display of the Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 offers an all-around color-focused experience. This feature ensures that the monitor can display over a billion colors, providing richer and more accurate color reproduction. Gamers will appreciate the enhanced visual fidelity, making every game look more vibrant and lifelike.
Personalized Gaming Experience with Ambiglow Lighting
The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 takes personalization to the next level with its Ambiglow lighting. This feature allows the monitor’s lights to change colors and follow audio and video content, creating a fully immersive and fashionable gaming experience. Gamers can customize the lighting to match their mood or the game’s atmosphere, adding an extra layer of immersion.
Ergonomic Design for Comfortable Gaming
Comfort is key during long gaming sessions, and the Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 delivers with its ergonomic Height Adjustable Stand (HAS). This stand allows gamers to adjust the monitor to the most comfortable position, reducing strain on the neck and eyes. The monitor also features a SmartImage game mode, specifically optimized to enhance the gaming experience.
Pricing and Availability
The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 gaming monitor is an ideal option for gamers who prioritize incredible visuals and crave an immersive, personalized gaming experience. The monitor will be available for purchase starting mid-June 2024 at an MSRP of £699.99. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for gamers looking to upgrade their setup with a high-performance monitor.
For those interested in further enhancing their gaming experience, Philips offers a range of other gaming monitors and accessories. From high-refresh-rate monitors to ergonomic gaming chairs, Philips has everything gamers need to create the ultimate gaming setup. Explore Philips' full range of products to find the perfect additions to your gaming arsenal.
