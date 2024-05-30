AOC 27-inch 280Hz Gaming Monitor 27G2ZN3-BK

The AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK is a catalyst in the world of competitive gaming. This 27-inch monitor features an incredible 280Hz refresh rate, making it one of the fastest monitors available today. Designed for gamers who demand top-tier performance without a hefty price tag, this monitor ensures that every millisecond counts. The 280Hz refresh rate significantly reduces input lag, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience that can make the difference between victory and defeat in fast-paced games like first-person shooters and racing titles. With its lightning-fast refresh rate, the AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK offers a competitive edge to gamers looking to take their skills to the next level.

280Hz High-Contrast, Responsive Fast VA Panel

The AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK features a 27-inch Fast VA panel with Full HD resolution, delivering vivid colors and deep blacks for an immersive gaming experience. The Fast VA panel technology offers an exceptional native contrast ratio of 4000:1, ensuring that every detail stands out, from the darkest shadows to the brightest highlights.

With a brightness of 300 nits and HDR10 compliance, this monitor brings games to life with stunning clarity and depth, making it perfect for both competitive and story-driven games. The Fast VA panel also features a 1 ms GtG response time and a 0.5 ms MPRT, minimizing ghosting and motion blur for crystal-clear visuals during fast-paced action sequences.

AGON by AOC understands the diverse needs of gamers, which is why the AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK is designed to seamlessly integrate with both PC and console gaming. With support for a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution on consoles, gamers can enjoy fluid and responsive gameplay across all their favorite devices. The monitor features 2x HDMI 2.0 ports and 1x DisplayPort 1.4, providing ample connectivity options for multiple gaming platforms and peripherals. Additionally, the 130 mm height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, allowing users to find the perfect viewing angle and reduce eye strain and neck fatigue.

Enhanced Gaming Features and Software

The AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance the gaming experience. Adaptive-Sync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering by synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s output, resulting in smooth and fluid gameplay. The monitor also incorporates Flicker-Free technology and a LowBlue mode, which help to reduce eye strain and fatigue during extended gaming sessions. The AOC G-Menu software allows users to easily customize display settings, create gaming profiles, and access a variety of gaming-specific features, such as crosshair overlays and frame rate counters.

Pricing and Availability

The AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK is already available and comes with a 3-year warranty. Priced at a budget-friendly RRP of £189.99, this monitor offers esports-level performance at an unprecedented affordability, making it an excellent choice for competitive gamers on a budget. The combination of its 280Hz refresh rate, Fast VA panel, and ergonomic design makes the AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK a compelling option for gamers seeking to upgrade their setup without breaking the bank.

27G2ZN3-BK Gaming Monitor Specifications

Screen Size: 27 inches (68.6 cm)

Resolution: Full HD (1920×1080)

Refresh Rate: 280Hz

Response Time: 1 ms GtG, 0.5 ms MPRT

Panel Type: Fast VA

Contrast Ratio: 4000:1

Brightness: 300 nits

HDR: HDR10 compliance

Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Stand: 130 mm height-adjustable with tilt, swivel, and pivot

Additional Features: Adaptive-Sync, Flicker-Free technology, LowBlue mode, AOC G-Menu software

Warranty: 3 years

Price: £189.99

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming setup, exploring other high-refresh-rate monitors, gaming peripherals, and ergonomic accessories might be beneficial. These additions can complement the AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK, providing a more immersive and comfortable gaming experience. As the demand for high-performance gaming equipment continues to grow, the AOC GAMING 27G2ZN3/BK stands out as a cost-effective solution that delivers exceptional performance and features, making it an attractive option for competitive gamers and enthusiasts alike.



