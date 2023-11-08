LG UltraGear 45 inch 200Hz curved DQHD gaming monitor from $800

LG Electronics has this week introduced two new gaming monitors to its LG UltraGear lineup: the 45-inch LG UltraGear GR75DC and the 45-inch LG UltraGear GR65DC. This announcement has stirred up excitement in the gaming community, with the monitors’ impressive features in the form of 200Hz refresh rate and curved screens as well as competitive pricing.

Pricing and availability

The LG UltraGear GR65DC gaming monitor is currently available for purchase at $799.99 on the official LG website and at LG-authorized retailers. On the other hand, the LG UltraGear GR75DC is up for pre-order at $899.99 on LG.com. For a limited time, customers who pre-order the GR75DC will receive an UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker, valued at $399, and free expedited shipping.

One of the standout features of these new models is the 45-inch 32:9 Ultrawide Dual QHD screen. This is equivalent to two 24-inch 16:9 QHD displays on one monitor. This ultra-wide screen is designed for multitasking, with built-in PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) features. These features allow users to play console games while simultaneously streaming content on the same ultra-wide screen. Other gaming monitors we have previously featured that you may find of interest:

Curved gaming monitor

The QHD (5120 x 1440) 1500R curved screens support up to a 200 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms (GtG) response time. This high refresh rate and low response time ensure smooth, low-latency gaming, which is crucial for competitive gamers who need to react quickly to in-game events.

The LG UltraGear GR75DC gaming monitorsupports USB Type-C, DP1.4, and HDMI 2.1, ensuring compatibility with a variety of devices. This makes it a versatile choice for gamers who use multiple devices. However, it’s worth noting that the UltraGear GR65DC does not include a USB Type-C port. In terms of color accuracy, both models support up to 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut with VESA DisplayHDR 600. This means that they can deliver dynamic contrast and high-fidelity color, ensuring a vibrant and immersive gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

The LG UltraGear GR75DC and GR65DC also come with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. This technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering, providing smoother gameplay. Additionally, they contain a 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X, reflecting LG’s commitment to creating a premium gaming experience.

The new 45-inch LG UltraGear GR75DC and GR65DC gaming monitors offer a comprehensive package for gamers. With their ultra-wide dual QHD screens, high refresh rate, low response time, and advanced features, these monitors are set to provide an unparalleled gaming experience. While the GR65DC is already available for purchase, the GR75DC is on pre-order, with a bonus offer that includes a gaming speaker and free expedited shipping. With these new models, LG Electronics USA continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering premium gaming solutions.

Source : LG



