ViewSonic VX1755 17 inch portable gaming monitor

ViewSonic has introduced their new 17 inch portable gaming monitor in the form of the VX1755, offering a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The 17.3” VX1755 portable gaming monitor features a slim 0.6-inch profile and weighs less than 1kg. The native 1080p panel’s intuitive built-in kickstand can also be adjusted from 0 to 62 degrees making it perfect for mobile gaming and more.

USB Type-C and Mini-HDMI connections are provided together with integrated dual speakers and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The ViewSonic VX1755 Full HD IPS-panel portable monitor is the latest in portable gaming displays. With AMD FreeSync Premium and a 144 Hz refresh rate, gamers on the go can get the best experience wherever they play. A versatile kickstand makes it easy to set up anywhere for single-player and multiplayer sessions. The ultralight 1 kg design is supremely portable while a robust metal casing will make sure the screen survives the trip. Having both USB-C and mini-HDMI ports enable use with gaming devices ranging from consoles to laptops, connecting to both data and power easily.”

“This is an increasingly mobile world where people require more portable devices to connect, work, and play. ViewSonic’s range of portable monitors are designed to elevate every aspect of a person’s life, and we will continue to develop innovative solutions to accommodate the changing lifestyles of our customers,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business at ViewSonic. “We are excited to launch our first portable gaming monitor which gives gamers more ways to play wherever they are.”

