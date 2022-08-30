Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor

Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.

The exclusive design of the PD27S is coupled with the outstanding display expertise of AGON by AOC to deliver impressive features for ambitious gamers. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S features a flat IPS (AAS) panel for high color accuracy and wide color gamut. Thanks to the 10-bit IPS panel’s punchy and vivid color reproduction, the PD27S covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99 percent of sRGB gamut, enabling it to excel at all color-critical tasks.

Porsche gaming monitor

“The PD27S is not only a gaming monitor, but a high-end all-rounder. Equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, external devices such as keyboards, mice or external drives can be connected quickly and easily, reducing cable clutter and giving every desk a clean and functional layout. To complete the audio-visual experience, the PD27S features dual 5 W speakers enhanced with DTS to deliver clear and rich sound. To remind users of its heritage, the monitor will greet users with an animated start-up logo. To adjust various settings including colour modes or game modes, the onscreen-display menu is laid out with a unique design, too. The monitor arrives with a USB stick that includes user manuals and related software.”

Source : AOC : Porsche

