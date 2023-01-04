ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP 540Hz gaming monitor

ASUS has introduced their new ROG Swift Pro PG248QP display specifically designed for esports and specifically designed to offer gamers a 60% faster response times than standard TN panels says ASUS. The PG248QP features a 24.1-inch FHD offering gamers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels combined with an ultrafast 540 Hz (OC) refresh rate.

Designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay the 540Hz gaming monitor features a G-SYNC processor and integrated NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer capable of capturing end-to-end system latency to deliver the “very best gaming experience” says the press release. Offering a fantastic gaming setup with the built-in ESS DAC, providing surround sound and gunshot and footstep enhancements that provide near-zero audio latency.

“The thermal design of the cooling system has been greatly improved to help reduce burn-in. It has a custom heatsink and a new internal layout to improve cooling. Internal airflow has been optimized and the top air vents are larger for improved heat dissipation. Heat is dissipated more evenly across the rear of the monitor. “

“The average temperature is 5% lower compared to other 27-inch OLED gaming monitors. Intelligent voltage optimization ensures consistent luminance for each pixel by controlling the amount of voltage applied to it. ROG worked closely with the panel maker to determine the correlation between OLED brightness, voltage level, and operational temperature. A smart algorithm coded for the panel optimizes voltage based on temperature changes to ensure consistent brightness across the panel.”

“The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is the first ROG 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time. It comes with an anti-glare micro-texture coating to reduce reflections for a better viewing experience in all lighting conditions, and it offers 1,000 nits peak brightness.”

