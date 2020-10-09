ViewSonic XG270Q 27-inch 165Hz, 1ms G-SYNC gaming monitor $480

ViewSonic has announced the imminent availability of a new 27 inch gaming monitor equipped with G-Sync technology and providing users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The IPS gaming montor has VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and is priced at $479.99.

“With its 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, this groundbreaking monitor ensures smooth and uninterrupted gameplay for even the fastest scenarios.The XG270Q monitor also includes ELITE design enhancements that improve organization and elevate a gamer’s setup. These enhancements include a built-in mouse bungee, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and an ultra-thin brushed aluminum base.”

“ViewSonic developed the ELITE XG270Q, as an option for those looking for a 27-inch screen that offers all the technology features that are important for gamers at a more affordable price range,” said Jason Maryne, Product Marketing Manager for ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors. “We brought in a monitor that can deliver the speed and vibrancy that gamers want, with design enhancements that fulfill the ambiance of a gaming environment. The XG270Q ensures greater visual fluidity and smooth, uninterrupted gameplay.”

– 27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution and a brightness of 400 nits

– IPS panel certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400

– 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time- 165Hz refresh rate with DisplayPort

– NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology to eliminate screen-tearing and minimizing stutter and input lag

– It features a frameless design and built-in speakers, along with an integrated mouse anchor, headphone hook,

– ELITE RGB ambient lighting and ultra-thin brushed aluminium base

Source : ViewSonic

