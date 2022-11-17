Samsung & Guild Esports create weekly gaming show for FIFA

Samsung has announced a new partnership for a weekly gaming show with Guild Esports surrounding FIFA.

During the livestream episodes, the hosts will kick off with discussing the current Team of the Week before welcoming the weekly guests to chat all things football and FIFA, including the EA Sports Cup, which Guild’s FIFA duo Nico and David are taking part in. They will then dissect what this means for all casual gamers who pay close attention to Team of the Week to then share their picks before it is revealed live on show.

The first episode opened with special guests Ben Whittaker, Olympic silver medallist Tokyo 2020 and undefeated pro boxer, and Rachel Stringer, broadcaster and host of many FIFA esports broadcasts. During the episode, Ben went head-to-head with TN25 in the first ‘Challenge TN’ competition. To celebrate the launch of the series, viewers at home voted #ben2win or #TN25win as well as liked and shared the live stream on Twitter for a chance to win a Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV so that they could immerse in an optimal gaming set up themselves. Rachel on the other hand, played against Iain to wow the audience with her gaming skills from watching and being around the world’s best.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung and Guild Esports weekly gaming show over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





