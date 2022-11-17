Samsung has won 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards

Samsung has announced that it has won 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards. The awards cover a wide range of Samsung devices including their Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones.

Samsung also won awards for their Wallet, Bespoke AI Laundry, their Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and a range of other devices.

Samsung was honored across multiple categories, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing a seamlessly connected, customizable experience for consumers while contributing to an eco-conscious world. With sustainability at the heart of all that Samsung does, consumers were encouraged to join with the company as they make everyday changes, having a meaningful impact on the environment. Bold new ideas were brought to life, including investment in sustainable materials, increased energy efficiency in products and responsible recycling, as well as refurbished and repairable devices, while lowering the company’s carbon footprint by using 100% renewable energy in all facilities in the U.S., Europe and China.

Samsung products were distinguished as Innovation Awards Honorees in Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, Gaming, Digital Health, Wearable Technologies and Video Displays, Home AV Components & Accessories and Software & Mobile Apps categories. Several of these honorees incorporate eco-conscious features, including the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which are both made with repurposed fishing nets and include 100% recycled paper for flagship product packaging. The company received recognition as prestigious Best of Innovation Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Video Displays and Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy categories.

You can find out more details about the 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards that Samsung has won at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung





