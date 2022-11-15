Samsung Galaxy A14 5G spotted at Bluetooth SIG

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to add a new smartphone to its Galaxy A Series, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has appeared at the Bluetooth SIG, this suggests that Samsung is getting close to launching the device.

The device was listed on the Bluetooth SIG with the model numbers NSM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN.

The different model numbers are apparently for different countries, the handset is launching in a range of countries including the USA, South Korea, and Canada.

The handset is expected to get a range of upgrades over the Galaxy A13 5G, this will include a 6.8 inch LCD display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The device will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come with some upgraded cameras, this will include a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, we do not have any details on the other rear cameras. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5Gsmartphone will also come with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 and with Android 13, exactly when it will launch is not known as yet.

Source Sammobile





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals