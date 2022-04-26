Samsung Galaxy A13 5G headed to Europe soon

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was made official last year, it launched in the USA and now it looks like it could finally land in Europe.

A new support page for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been spotted on Samsung’s website in Greece which suggests that it will be launching in Europe shortly.

The handset was listed on Samsung’s support website with the model number SM-A136B, we presume that the hardware on this European model will be the same as the USA model.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G featured a 6.5-inch HD_ LCD display that has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 64GB of included storage and a microSD card slot which takes up to a 1TB card, the device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone features a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. On the front of the device there is a 5-megapixel for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on how much the Galaxy A13 5G will cost when it lands in Europe, as soon as we get more details on the handset we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

