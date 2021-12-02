Samsung Galaxy A13 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it is launching in the USA.

The Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5 inch HD_ LCD display that has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot that can take up to a 1TB card. The device also has a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the Galaxy A13 5G, the most affordable 5G phone in the A series portfolio. From innovative, core features to the high quality Samsung Galaxy is known for, the Galaxy A series represents Samsung’s commitment to providing consumers with powerful phones at every price point. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G continues this legacy by providing key innovations at an accessible price, including 5G connectivity. Packed with a long-lasting battery, beautiful triple-lens camera, and striking edge-to-edge display, A13 5G is filled with the features you need at a price you’ll love.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy A13 5G over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the handset will retail for $159.

Source Samsung

