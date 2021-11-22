Samsung Galaxy A13 5G user manual appears online

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone, we are expecting the handset to launch sometime soon.

Now the users manual for the smartphone has appeared online and it gives us a look at the design of the device, which can be seen in the picture above.

Last week the handset appeared at the Bluetooth SIG, we already know many of the specifications of the device.

The new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM and a choice of storage options.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, those are the only specifications we know on the handset so far.

It is expected to get a range of other upgrades over the previous model, we are expecting some upgraded cameras and more.

There are no details on the front camera as yet although we do have some details on the rear cameras, these include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 5 megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera.

The device will apparently come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will also feature 25W fast charging, as soon as we get some more information on the device we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals